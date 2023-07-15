Blaze causes power suspension to 6 feeders: IESCO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD - Power supply to six feeders connected with 132 kv grid station Rawalpindi Cantonment has temporary suspended due breaking out of fire in the main hole of the grid.

The affected feeders included 11Kv Fawara Chowk, Iqbal Road II, DHQ, Sarafa Bazaar, Liaquat Bagh and City feeders, said spokesperson Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) here Friday.

IESCO operation and GSO teams rushed to the site and making efforts to restore power supply at earliest, he further said.

The IESCO management apologized to the consumers for the temporary power supply interruption.