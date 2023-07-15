Chakwal police nab 2 suspects over alleged involvement in robbery in house of ex-spy agency chief’s brother

Rawalpindi-The police have arrested two suspected robbers for their alleged involvement in stealing cash and a mobile phone from house of brother of a former military officer, informed sources on Friday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Ashiq Hussain and Maqsood Ahmed, they said.

A team of Police Station Neela also produced the accused before a court of law and obtained their physical remand for the further investigation.

According to sources, Sardar Najaf Hameed, a resident of Lateefwal and brother of former spy agency chief Gen (R) Faiz Hameed, appeared before officials of PS Neela stating he had employed two men namely Ashiq Hussain and Maqsood Ahmed as servants in his house since long and the duo used to look after of all the house chores.

The applicant said he had visited Lahore on April 6 for medical treatment and returned to his ancestral home in Chakwal on April 24 after the surgery. Upon opening his safe and briefcase to retrieve his medical documents, he discovered that Rs1.07 crore in cash and an iPhone 13 Pro Max were missing from the briefcase, he alleged.

Najaf Hameed wrote in the complaint, while nominating the domestic workers, that both employees had been responsible for taking care of the house in his absence, as all the household responsibilities were entrusted to them during his absence, during which the money and mobile phone went missing.

The applicant also mentioned that after conducting inquiries with all the inmates of the house, the two employees were found to be the primary suspects. He urged police to register the case against the accused and to arrest them.

Police filed a case and held the suspects.

According to DPO Chakwal spokesman, the officials of PS Neela had held the suspects and produced them before a court of law while obtaining their physical remand.