Within the first five months of this year, 1390 instances of sexual abuse against children were reported as per a new ‘confidential’ report released by the home department. This report points to a larger problem in Pakistan; child abuse is rampant and outside of condemning the proliferation of sexual crimes against minors, little effort has been put towards installing protective barriers within the law or enforcement agencies. Internationally, states often adopt a paternalistic role towards children on account of them being the most vulnerable segment of the population but here in Pakistan, it is safe to say that our authorities have proven to be largely negligent.

If 1390 cases were reported officially in the first half of the year, one can only wonder what the total count may be as we approach 2024. More than that, we must also factor in the plethora of cases that might have gone unreported due to cultural taboos, social pressures or the fact that most children do not possess the cognizance needed to identify the wrong that has been done to them. This is exactly why children are considered to be one of the most vulnerable segments of society, and most authorities go out of their way to offer protection.

For the last few years, Pakistan has witnessed an abnormal upwards trend in child sexual abuse which the authorities have been unable to keep up with. At this point, it is vital to probe into why this culture of abuse exists. There is very much a psychological problem which deserves attention. Such crimes are born out of sexual frustration, power imbalances, illiteracy and a perceived sense of impunity. Tackling such deep-rooted issues is by no means an easy feat, but we must start from somewhere especially when multiple officials, doctors, social workers, NGOs and state departments have been ringing alarm bells about the phenomenon.

Not only do we need a stricter implementation of the law, but investigative teams that will look into claims and hold offenders accountable. We need helplines that will facilitate quick reports and give guidance about protecting and rehabilitating victims. We also need to introduce sexual education in schools to teach children about intimacy, boundaries and what constitutes abuse. A national campaign targeting parents and pointing towards signs of abuse observed in victims would be helpful as not only will it create awareness, but it will promote an open atmosphere in which discourse of sexual violence can exist and certain taboos and pressures can be neutralised.