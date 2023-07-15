CJP Bandial says detailed strategy needed to contain population boom

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said on Friday the state should devise a comprehensive policy to control the ever-increasing population.

He said the state should provide basic facilities to the people for prosperity and providing skill-based and technical education would be the first step in achieving self-sufficiency.

Addressing a conference on population and resources, the CJP said the purpose of fundamental rights in the constitution was to keep the people happy and satisfied as this would also help the state achieve progress.

“It is the responsibility of the state to take care of the health and basic needs of the mother and child as a comprehensive strategy is needed to control the rampant increase in population,” he highlighted at an event.

The top judge mentioned how Iran and Bangladesh controlled their ever-increasing population and added these two nations could be used as case studies.

The chief justice said the state must impart vocational education to children and youth as better results could only be achieved by making the new generation skilled, technical and technical education was the first step towards self-sustenance in the current situation.

Justice Bandial said education was essential to control the population as this problem could not be solved from a legal point of view, mentioning society should support the state by finding solutions to the problems.