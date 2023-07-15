CM Bizenjo for devising Inclusive policy to attract investors in GMP

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that under the Gwa­dar Master Plan (GMP), a com­prehensive policy should be made to attract investors for the promotion of business and com­mercial activities in the Central Business District (CBD).

He expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting to review the issues and problems of Gwadar. The meeting was attended by Mem­ber of Provin­cial Assembly (MPA) Mir Ha­mal Kalmati from Gwadar, Senator Kuha­da Babar and a Senior Mem­ber of the Board of Revenue and other senior officers.

The authorities concerned briefed the meeting regarding the development issues and problems of Gwadar in detail.

The meeting also gave ap­provals including in-principal approval of ownership rights to slum inhabitants of Lanchpari and Bakshi Colony and the in­crease in compensation for the owners of the land acquired for the free trade zone (FTZ). The meeting gave the approval to give compensation to the vic­tims of Gailug Road after brief­ing the meeting on the issues of the Central Business District.

Special funds for emergency water supply to the residents of Kallar Kolanch until the instal­lation of the pipeline was ap­proved in the meeting despite the resolution of the settlement of 84 fishermen’s houses of the old population was also ap­proved. Addressing the meet­ing, Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that under the Gwadar Master Plan (GMP), a comprehensive policy should be made to attract investors for the promotion of business and commercial activities in the Central Business District (CBD).

He directed that investment in the housing sector should be encouraged in order to speed up the process of development of Gwadar, the protection of the rights and powers of the local population would have to be ensured. The local people will be trusted and made partners in the development process, he said, adding that the first right on the development of Gwadar belonged to the local people, which could not be ignored in any case. He said that our gov­ernment has given the status of a tax-free district to Gwadar and hoped that the federal govern­ment would also give federal tax exemption soon, saying that the aim of this initiative was to en­courage investors and gain their confidence for the stability of the economy of the province.