CM Mohsin visits Bibi Pakdaman shrine to review expansion work

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Bibi Pakdaman shrine to review progress on the ongoing renovation and expansion project.

Secretary Communi­cation & Works gave a briefing on the reno­vation work. The chief minister urged accelera­tion on the work and set a deadline of five days to finish the expansion project. He emphasised the need to complete renovation of shrine’s premises as soon as possible. The primary goal was to have renovation and expan­sion project completed before the first of Muharram, he added. Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that expansion would provide enhanced facilities for devotees, and widening the pathway would improve accessibility for visitors. In consideration of the landown­ers affected by the project, the CM instructed the commissioner Lahore to ensure compensation based on the prevailing market rates.

Later, talking to the media, the chief minister underscored the commitment to open the shrine to the public by the first of Mu­harram, highlighting efforts dedi­cated to renovation and expan­sion project. Over 200 workers, alongside architect Nayyer Ali Dada and his team, were working round-the-clock. The CM men­tioned that provincial ministers, the commissioner, and relevant officials visited Ganda Singh Wala to oversee relief activities in the villages affected by the floods. With the decrease in the water level of the Sutlej River, 21 vil­lages situated along the riverbed have been affected. Evacuation measures have been implement­ed, and relief operations were currently in progress, he said. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, architect Nayyer Ali Dada, CCPO Lahore, commis­sioner & DC Lahore, and others were present.