Collective efforts stressed to improve PESCO efficiency

Dera ismail khan - Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) CEO Arif Sadozai emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to enhance the efficiency of the company.

During a media interaction, the PESCO CEO urged electricity consumers to pay their bills regularly and minimize unnecessary power usage to prevent excessive load on the system.

He informed that the D I Khan PESCO Dera Circle alone had outstanding dues amounting to billions of rupees. Additionally, various institutions, as well as commercial and domestic consumers, owed a total of Rs 30 billion, including Rs 170 million from Cantt and City feeders, while Sheikh Yousaf feeder-1 and 2 had an outstanding amount of Rs 400 million.

The Chief Executive Officer of PESCO stated that effective measures were being implemented to enhance the power supply system and expedite efforts to combat power theft.

He emphasized that eliminating power theft was one of the company’s top priorities and no leniency would be shown in this regard. Peshawar Electric Supply Company teams were actively conducting operations against power theft syndicates known as the ‘Kunda’ mafia throughout the province, and legal actions had been taken against them.

Mr Sadozai further mentioned that the construction of two new grid stations in Dera Ismail Khan was in the final stages, which would significantly improve the electricity system in the district.

The DI Khan-2 grid station and Bundkorai grid station were initiated to address the issues of recurring power outages in the area, and their completion would resolve these issues.