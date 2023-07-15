Constitution of Pakistan not only gives right to live but ensures quality of life: CJP

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Friday underlined the im­portance of a comprehensive strate­gy to control the rapid increase in the country’s population, saying the United Nations (UN) was also assist­ing Pakistan in that regard.

He was addressing the opening ses­sion of a two-day national conference on “Resilient Pakistan: Calibrating Population and Resources”, organ­ised by the Law and Justice Com­mission of Pakistan. The CJP said the purpose of fundamental rights in the Constitution was also the happiness of the people and it was the state’s re­sponsibility to take care of the health and needs of the mother and child.

How Iran and Bangladesh over­came the population problem was a case study, he said, adding there was a need for education and train­ing of the population and “it is more important to make the population beneficial”. CJP Bandial said it was not appropriate to leave the respon­sibility of every matter to the gov­ernment. He, however, added that the provision of basic human rights under the Constitution could bring happiness to the people.

“The Constitution of Pakistan not only gives the right to live but also ensures good quality of life, but also protects the fundamental right of employment,” he added. The Con­stitution was not only a protector of rights regarding individual but also family life, he said.

He said in Article 35 of the Consti­tution, which is related to (Princi­pal of Policy), it was stated that “the state will have the responsibility to take care of the child, his mother and the family.” In the same way, he add­ed, the courts were the guardians to ensure the fundamental rights.

The CJP said, “As a judge I do not only look at right and wrong but in most cases other factors are also considered. We should first consider the human and public rights, which are the rights that need to be protect­ed and how these rights can be pro­tected.” He said today’s narrative was not to control the population, “but it is the desire that how the population can be made useful so that the popu­lation cannot only meet their needs but also contribute to the welfare of the country and society”.