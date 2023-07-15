Constitution of Pakistan not only gives right to live but ensures quality of life: CJP

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Friday underlined the importance of a comprehensive strategy to control the rapid increase in the country’s population, saying the United Nations (UN) was also assisting Pakistan in that regard.
He was addressing the opening session of a two-day national conference on “Resilient Pakistan: Calibrating Population and Resources”, organised by the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan. The CJP said the purpose of fundamental rights in the Constitution was also the happiness of the people and it was the state’s responsibility to take care of the health and needs of the mother and child.
How Iran and Bangladesh overcame the population problem was a case study, he said, adding there was a need for education and training of the population and “it is more important to make the population beneficial”. CJP Bandial said it was not appropriate to leave the responsibility of every matter to the government. He, however, added that the provision of basic human rights under the Constitution could bring happiness to the people.
“The Constitution of Pakistan not only gives the right to live but also ensures good quality of life, but also protects the fundamental right of employment,” he added. The Constitution was not only a protector of rights regarding individual but also family life, he said.
He said in Article 35 of the Constitution, which is related to (Principal of Policy), it was stated that “the state will have the responsibility to take care of the child, his mother and the family.” In the same way, he added, the courts were the guardians to ensure the fundamental rights.
The CJP said, “As a judge I do not only look at right and wrong but in most cases other factors are also considered. We should first consider the human and public rights, which are the rights that need to be protected and how these rights can be protected.” He said today’s narrative was not to control the population, “but it is the desire that how the population can be made useful so that the population cannot only meet their needs but also contribute to the welfare of the country and society”.