Crackdown on using gas cylinders in transport

SIALKOT - Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muzaffar Hayat conducted a crackdown on illegal installation of LPG cylinders in public transport.
Gas cylinders were seized from 11 buses and impounded while a fine of Rs20,000 was imposed.
Muzaffar Hayat said the use of gas cylinders in public transport was illegal and the campaign against it would continue.
TEENAGER DROWNS IN CANAL
A teenager drowned in Upper Chenab Canal near Jamke Cheema, Daska tehsil, while bathing there on Friday.
According to Rescue spokesperson, the ill-fated 14-year-old boy was identified as Talha. Rescue 1122 divers have launched a search operation to find the body.
2-MEMBER DACOIT GANG BUSTED
The district police have busted notorious ‘Mana Gang’ involved in dacoity and theft cases and arrested its two members including the ring leader.
According to a police spokesperson, SHO Head Marala police station, alongwith his team, traced the gangsters and arrested them. During interrogation, five motorcycles, two goats, mobile-phones, electric-motors and two pistols were recovered from the accused.
The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.