Crackdown on using gas cylinders in transport

SIALKOT - Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muzaffar Hay­at conducted a crackdown on illegal installation of LPG cylin­ders in public transport.

Gas cylinders were seized from 11 buses and impounded while a fine of Rs20,000 was imposed.

Muzaffar Hayat said the use of gas cylinders in public trans­port was illegal and the campaign against it would continue.

TEENAGER DROWNS IN CANAL

A teenager drowned in Upper Chenab Canal near Jamke Cheema, Daska tehsil, while bathing there on Friday.

According to Rescue spokesperson, the ill-fated 14-year-old boy was identified as Talha. Rescue 1122 divers have launched a search operation to find the body.

2-MEMBER DACOIT GANG BUSTED

The district police have busted notorious ‘Mana Gang’ in­volved in dacoity and theft cases and arrested its two mem­bers including the ring leader.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Head Marala police station, alongwith his team, traced the gangsters and arrested them. During interrogation, five motorcycles, two goats, mobile-phones, electric-motors and two pistols were recovered from the accused.

The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.