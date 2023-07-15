Recently, Pakistan signed a staff-level agreement with the IMF for a $3 billion bailout package. It is quite a good sign for the ailing economy of Pakistan at this moment, where Pakistan was on the verge of default. If we look back at the history of Pakistan’s economy, it is evident that it is heavily dependent on foreign loans. Pakistan first approached the IMF in 1958 for a bailout, and since then, Pakistan has been borrowing loans from the IMF. In 65 years, Pakistan has taken almost 23 bailout packages from the IMF, which highlights Pakistan’s acute dependency on foreign loans.

The previous government of PTI announced during the elections that they would not approach the IMF, and they would break the begging bowl to make the country self-sufficient. However, all these claims turned out to be unreal. The PTI-led government also ended up seeking a loan from the IMF, indicating the difficulty Pakistan faces in escaping the cycle of loans. Currently, Pakistan is allocating 60% of its revenue to debt payments.

The only positive effect of these IMF bailouts is short-lived stability in the country’s economy. If Pakistan effectively utilizes the billions of dollars received in the form of remittances and prevents the smuggling of dollars to Afghanistan and other countries, there would be no need to seek loans and rely on external support.

Since its inception, Pakistan has failed to produce the much-needed effective economists, which is why our financial policies are ineffective and unable to pull the country out of the crisis. Debts have weakened the structure of Pakistan, hindering its ability to provide jobs and other essential facilities to its people. The government spends 60% of its revenue on debt payments, which hampers the implementation of other development projects in the country. Currently, the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio stands at 80%, and it is likely to increase to 100% within a couple of years.

Developed countries such as South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Japan have strong economies that continue to grow. These countries also faced economic and financial shocks but didn’t resort to begging from other nations, thus passing on a stable economy to future generations and preventing them from the burden of financial debt. A country with an economy burdened by debt cannot stand on its feet and fails to provide necessary provisions for its people. Due to its dependency on the IMF, Pakistan has also lost its standing on the world stage, which has dire consequences for the nation. Today, the world does not pay much attention to Pakistan’s claims of atrocities in Kashmir by India, as India stands as the 6th largest economy globally.

Sovereignty is a key element for any independent state, but countries with debt-ridden economies often have to compromise on their sovereignty. In Pakistan, we have witnessed American drones and IMF intervention in the country’s internal policies. The IMF imposes conditions that Pakistan must fulfill in order to receive the bailout package.

In short, one cannot deny the fact that Pakistan is on the edge of an economic crisis. However, there is still a glimmer of hope for Pakistan. It is important to keep in mind, though, that we will have to let go of tried and tested policies that have failed us, and will have to ensure that structural changes are implemented for the country to break this cycle of perpetual dependence.