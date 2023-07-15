Saturday, July 15, 2023
Dispute Resolution Council set up in Bajaur

APP
July 15, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  A Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) was established for the first time in Bajaur, and a swearing-in ceremony was held at the District Police Officer’s Office on Friday.

The decision to establish the DRC came in response to the directions of the IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, to resolve public petty issues peacefully and amicably, in accordance with regional customs and traditions.

Addressing the ceremony, DPO Nazir Khan expressed that the establishment of the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) is a positive step towards achieving lasting peace. The council members are committed to promoting peace and regional harmony in all aspects. He urged the council members to resolve disputes between parties in an honest, transparent, and good-faith manner, following regional customs (Jirga) and laws.

DPO Nazir Khan also mentioned that the council has been initially established at the district level, with plans to extend its jurisdiction to Police Stations in the future. This expansion will facilitate problem-solving within the area.

Ghana’s envoy invites Pakistani businessmen for JVs

He emphasized that the establishment of the Dispute Resolution Council is a significant initiative that will undoubtedly have a positive impact on regional peace.

