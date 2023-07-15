Downpour pounds Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar

The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad like other parts of upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received heavy rain on Saturday, inundating low-lying areas and paralysing routine life.

As the second spell of monsoon season is affecting the upper and central regions of Pakistan, the downpour started early in the morning in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, and the adjoining areas of Punjab.

The Met Office says 52mm of rain was recorded in the city area of Peshawar and 37mm at Bacha Khan Airport by 8am during the past 24 hours. However, rain continued even after that.

But the heaviest of rainfall was reserved for Islamabad and Rawalpindi for the second consecutive day where the administration had to declare rain emergency, forcing the use of machinery to pump out water from the submerged roads and localities. The downpour continued for several hours and continued till noon.

According to the Met Office, Shamsabad had received 79mm of rain followed by 62mm at Katcheri and 39mm at Chaklala areas of Rawalpindi during the past 24 hours till 8am. The amount of rain recorded at Zero Point, Bokra and Saidpur in Islamabad was 57mm, 39mm and 26mm respectively.

Meanwhile, various parts of Lahore too were lashed by heavy to moderate rain on Saturday afternoon – the city which has so far experienced two record-breaking days of rain this season.

The Met Office says rain and thundershowers are expected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and northeast Balochistan on Saturday with isolated heavy falls in Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the other hand, the weather report for Sunday predicts rain and thundershower in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Islamabad, northeast/east Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Pothohar region, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.