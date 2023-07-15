Drive against professional beggars launched

Peshawar - The Dar-ul-Kafala team of the Social Welfare Department, under the direction of Caretaker Special Assistant for Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment, Salam Begum, along with Secretary of Social Welfare, Zia ul Haq, and the district administration, has initiated a campaign against professional beggars in Peshawar.

As part of the crackdown on professional beggars, seven women beggars have been apprehended in the city and its outskirts, in accordance with the Vagrancy Restraint Act of 2020.

The anti-beggars squad of Dar-ul-Kafala conducted raids at various locations, including Fowara Chowk, Darwesh Masjid, and the main Sadsar Bazaar road. Subsequently, the arrested beggars were transferred to Dar-ul-Kafala for detainment and their subsequent reintegration, following all necessary legal and code formalities.