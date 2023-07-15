Drug peddlers gang, illegal Afghan immigrants arrested  

KARACHI - SA six-member gang including a female drug peddler and 5 illegal Afghan immigrants were arrested by district City Police. The accused were arrested from the limits of Kalakot and Kharadar police stations, according to a spokesman for district City Police on Friday. Arrested were identified as Naeema, Asad Ali, Jahanzeb, Habib Jan, Imran alias Rado, Dost Muhammad alias Rado, Muhammad Dawood, Abdul Malik, Dawood Shah, Rustom and Khayal Muhammad. They were arrested during targeted operation and patrolling/snap-checking.