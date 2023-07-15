Saturday, July 15, 2023
Elahi's release order issued after court accepts surety bonds

Web Desk
6:16 PM | July 15, 2023
National

 In the money-laundering case, the banking court on Saturday accepted the surety bonds submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and issued his release order. 

According to details, efforts to release former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi have been intensified. The surety bonds were submitted by Mr Elahi in the FIA banking court, which were approved.

The PTI president’s release orders were issued after verification of his surety bond. The former chief minister will be freed today as soon as jail authorities receive the release order.

