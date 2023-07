ISLAMABAD - The European Parliament has strongly urged India to take necessary measures to prompt­ly halt the ongoing ethnic and religious violence, protect all religious minorities such as Manipur’s Christian commu­nity, and pre-empt any further escalation. The joint resolution was adopted on Thursday fol­lowing recent violent clashes in the state of Manipur, India since May 2023 that left at least 120 people dead, 50 000 displaced, and over 1 700 houses and 250 churches destroyed.