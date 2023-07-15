Federal govt directs TCP to buy cotton

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Secretary If­tikhar Ali Sahoo said on Friday that directions had been issued to ensure payment of Rs 8500 per 40 kg to the cotton farmers.

He presided over the divisional re­view meeting related to cotton situ­ation in Multan, said a press release issued here. He said the federal gov­ernment had given direction to Trad­ing Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to start purchase of cotton immedi­ately. It was briefed to the Secretary that till now spurious pesticides in Multan division, worth more than Rs 137 million had been seized and legal action was being taken against the people involved in this business.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo directed regis­tration of cases against all those per­sons who involved in sale of adulter­ated pesticides under MPO Act.

During the briefing, it was further informed that the process of picking of early cotton crop was going on and 28 ginning factories were work­ing in Multan division.

The Secretary Agriculture di­rected all the directors and deputy directors to prepare a report about the arrival of cotton, stock position and its quality in these ginning fac­tories on daily basis. Punjab Agri­culture Pest Warning Director Gen­eral Rana Faqir Ahmed said that the overall condition of cotton in Multan division was good, but whitefly at­tack had been observed in Khanew­al, Mian Chanu and Vehari while thrips attack had been observed in Lodhran but the extent of the dam­age was below economic threshold level. The Secretary directed the director and deputy directors of ex­tension and pest warning to visit the hot spot area to spray against harm­ful insects. The next two months were particularly important regard­ing cotton production, he added.