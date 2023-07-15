FIA arrests missing custom officials involved in corruption  

KARACHI-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two missing custom officers involved in corruption and recovered looted amount from their possession.

According to details, the custom officials of Sindh including Tariq Mehmood and Yawar Abbas after being found involved in mega corruption scandal had gone missing from Karachi some one week earlier. Both officers while traveling to Islamabad were arrested by FIA along with 5.4 million rupees cash, $US2500 and 6100 Dirham. FIA said that both suspects have been arrested under mega corruption scandal in customs.