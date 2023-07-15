Five dead bodies found at Sukkur barrage's gates

Authorities on Saturday sprung into action as five dead bodies including a child and a woman were found stranded in different gates of the Sukkur barrage.

These five add to the total number of 13 dead bodies that floated into the River Indus. They were found at gates 32, 39, 42, 43, and 50. A child’s dead body was found at gate 43 while a woman’s dead body was found at gate 32.

Authorities said floods brought many dead bodies with them every year at Sukkur barrage. The process to identify them is undergoing.