Ghana’s envoy invites Pakistani businessmen for JVs

LAHORE-Ambassador of Ghana Eric Owusu Boateng has invited the Pakistani business community to step into joint ventures with the counterparts in Ghana.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. LCCI President Kashif Anwar welcomed the ambassador while Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Vice Consul, Consulate of Ghana Umer Shahid Butt also spoke on the occasion. The ambassador said that Ghana has vast investment opportunities which should be availed by Pakistani investors. He said that Pakistani investors can avail benefit from pharmaceuticals, textiles, garments, tourism and others sectors in Ghana.

He said that the business community of both the countries should make joint efforts to explore trade and investment opportunities. He said that the exchange of trade delegation and participation in exhibitions and trade fairs can help boost mutual trade and economic ties. He also called for direct flights between the two countries.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the business community considers Africa a great potential market in line with government of Pakistan’s ‘Look Africa’ initiative. He said that Pakistan enjoys cordial relations with all the African States and is equally keen to build up trade & economic relations with Ghana. LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry said that Ghana is an important and emerging economy of Africa with GDP nearing 80 billion dollars and with international trade volume ranging around 32 billion dollars. He said that Pakistan and Ghana are steady trading partners and over the years, the market of Ghana has proved to be a good destination especially for Pakistani exports.

He said that according to trade data taken from the website of State Bank of Pakistan, the worth of total exports from Pakistan to Ghana was 39.6 million dollars in 2020-21 that increased to 56 million dollars in 2021-22. During the same period, the imports from Ghana which were already very negligible came down to 1.9 million dollars from 2.4 million dollars. He said that if I share the trade figures of 11 months of just concluded financial year (i.e. Jul 2022 to May 2023), there has been more than 50% dip in exports during the 11 months of financial year 2022-23 that resulted in bringing them down to 24.4 million dollars. We need to maintain consistent rise in exports to Ghana to be able to take that to at least 500 million dollars.

He said that there is immense potential for increasing trade between both the countries which is not being fully exploited. For example, Pakistan exported rice to Ghana worth 7 million dollars while its total import of rice is around 85 million dollars. Similarly, the imports of bed linen by Ghana were around 29 million dollars while Pakistan’s share was just 9 million dollars.

LCCI senior vice president said that the pharmaceutical sector deserves a special mention as Pakistan has made great strides in this sector. The total imports of Ghana in pharmaceuticals were to the tune of 215 million dollars in 2022 while Pakistan’s share was just around 1.45 million dollars. Last year, Ghana imported meat amounting to 303 million dollars, footwear worth 274 million dollars and frozen fish around 194 million dollars. Pakistan has the potential to exports these commodities to Ghana. We can easily take the level of Pakistan exports to Ghana up to 500 million by acquiring the desired share in market of Ghana.

He said that the commercial sections of our respective embassies should play active role to identify certain products that can be aggressively marketed in each other’s markets and at the same time some leading chambers of commerce from both the countries should come forward to bridge the communication gap. It is needless to mention that the good offices of Honorary Consulates can prove to be helpful in this connection. He said that the important steps which can prove to be instrumental in enhancing trade are exchange of export oriented trade delegations, single country exhibitions, establishing banking channels for monetary transactions between businesses and close liaison between trade bodies of both countries. The businesses in Pakistan need better information about the duty structures and legal requirements in Ghana.