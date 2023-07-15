Girl found dead in Faisalabad hostel

FAISALABAD - A young girl enrolled in the Govern­ment College University, Faisalabad, was found dead at a private hostel, here on Friday. Gulberg police have taken the body into custody and are ascertain­ing the cause of her death. The police said the deceased girl Laraib, resident of Hafizabad, was residing in a private hostel located in Dhobi Ghat area. She was a student of BS in Government Col­lege University, Faisalabad.

FOUR-MEMBER DACOIT GANG BUSTED

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police bust­ed a four-member dacoit gang, here on Friday. The police recovered two motor­cycles, Rs50,000 in cash, four cell-phones and four pistols from dacoits and start­ed interrogation. According to a police spokesperson, police conducted a raid near Dhera Sein graveyard and arrested Bilal, Naveed, Shaukat and Asad. They were involved in robberies in Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Sidhupura, Mohallah Usman Ghani, Kashmir Road areas.

Meanwhile, Shahwali police, district Ranjanpur arrested a notorious pro­claimed offender wanted to police in a murder case for the last 19 years during a special crackdown launched on Friday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Rajanpur Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad, the Shah­wali police under the supervision of Sta­tion House Officer (SHO) Mudasir Hassan Sargana launched a crackdown against proclaimed offenders. The police arrest­ed Nazar Ali who was wanted to police in a murder case for the last 19 years. SHO Mudasir Hassan Sargana said that case number 56/2004 had been registered against the accused for killing Larri son of Fateh Ali resident of Kashmor.

Meanwhile, City Jampur police arrest­ed a notorious motorcycle snatcher and recovered looted motorcycles and weap­ons from his possession during a special operation launched on Friday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle snatching in Jampur city, the District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad directed Station House Officer (SHO) City police station Asad Baloch to arrest the criminals at the earliest.

The police team led by the SHO arrest­ed Shan alias Shani who was wanted to police in dozens of cases of motorcycle snatching and other crimes.

The police have also recovered two looted motorcycles and weapons from his possession. Further investigations were underway from the arrested crimi­nal and more recoveries were expected from him, SHO Asad Baloch added.