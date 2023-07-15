Saturday, July 15, 2023
Goat lifter gang nabbed, valuables recovered

Staff Reporter
July 15, 2023
BAHAWALPUR  -  The police on Friday arrested a goat lifter gang and recovered a car, four stolen goats, and cash from their pos­session. According to a police spokesperson, a notorious gang was in­volved in lifting goats and sheep of people at night time, and later the gang sold them out in far-flung areas. “Acting on a tip-off, a special team of Chani Goth police station also arrested the head of the gang namely Sajid,” he said. “The police also re­covered a car, four stolen goats, and cash Rs27,000 from his possession,” he added. The police have registered a case against the accused.

