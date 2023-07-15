Saturday, July 15, 2023
Gold rate up by Rs6,500 per tola
APP
July 15, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD- The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs6,500 and was sold at Rs214,500 on Friday against its sale at Rs208,000 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs5,574 to Rs183,900 from Rs178,326 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs168,574 from Rs163,466, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.50 to Rs2,650 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.42.86 to Rs.2,271.94. The price of gold in the international market remained constant at $1959 from $1946, the association reported.

 

Business

