Govt finalises draft law to set up Pak Sovereign Wealth Fund

ISLAMABAD - The government has decided to finalize the draft law of establishment of Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund with the consultation of Ministry of Law and Justice. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on the establishment of Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Chairman SECP Akif Saeed and senior officers from Finance Division and SECP attended the meeting. As announced by the Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in his budget 2023-24 speech in the Parliament, the meeting reviewed the draft bill for the establishment of Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund for optimal leveraging and better management of government of Pakistan’s assets in the country in line with international standards, policies and practices.