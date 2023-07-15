Saturday, July 15, 2023
Govt finalises draft law to set up Pak Sovereign Wealth Fund

Imran Ali Kundi
July 15, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The government has decided to finalize the draft law of estab­lishment of Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund with the consulta­tion of Ministry of Law and Jus­tice. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Moham­mad Ishaq Dar chaired a meet­ing on the establishment of Pa­kistan Sovereign Wealth Fund. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Chairman SECP Akif Saeed and senior officers from Finance Di­vision and SECP attended the meeting. As announced by the Finance Minister Senator Mo­hammad Ishaq Dar in his bud­get 2023-24 speech in the Parlia­ment, the meeting reviewed the draft bill for the establishment of Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund for optimal leveraging and better management of government of Pakistan’s assets in the country in line with international stan­dards, policies and practices.

Imran Ali Kundi

