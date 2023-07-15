Govt should complete its term instead of dissolving assemblies early: Nayyar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yes­terday said it was against dis­solution of the assemblies and stressed that the general elections should be held after the elected assemblies com­plete their five-year terms next month. PPP Secretary General Nayar Hussain Bukhari, said that the members of the Na­tional Assembly took the oath on 13th August 2018, and according to that, elections should be held when their term is completed. “Instead of dissolving the assemblies, the Pakistan People’s Party sug­gests they should complete their terms,” the PPP leader said in a statement.

He added: “It will not send a good message if the as­semblies (the national and the provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan) are dissolved. It is not a good message to dissolve the as­semblies a few days before their term ends. General elections should be held in the country by 12th Octo­ber,” he contended. Bukhari further said that dissolving the assemblies to buy 30 days or more will not make much difference. “It is in the knowledge of political par­ties, including the Election Commission, when the gov­ernment’s term is ending. According to the constitu­tion and law, the Election Commission is prepared for elections to be held within 60 days after the comple­tion of the term,” he main­tained Bukhari said the de­cision about the caretaker government will be made by the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader.

“If there is no agreement on the name between the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader, the matter will go to the parliamentary committee,” he added. Bukhari mentioned that the Chairman of the Paki­stan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari - the incum­bent Foreign Minister - is part of the cabinet, “Consultations will also be held with the lead­ership of the Pakistan People’s Party regarding the caretaker government,” he said.