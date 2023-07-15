Saturday, July 15, 2023
Heat waves in Europe causing strong winds, heavy rain in UK

Heat waves in Europe causing strong winds, heavy rain in UK
Anadolu
8:57 AM | July 15, 2023
Heat waves in Europe are directing low-pressure systems toward the UK, resulting in unusually strong winds and heavy rain across the country, according to the national meteorological service.

The Met Office has issued two yellow national severe weather warnings for wind, indicating the possibility of travel disruptions in South Wales and southwest England on Friday, and in the south and east of England on Saturday.

"This is an unusual time of year for such strong winds and, with many people on holiday or planning outdoor activities, they are likely to cause some disruption," said Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, in a statement on Friday.

"In addition, heavy rain could lead to standing water and spray on roads and consequently difficult driving conditions. Winds are expected to ease through the evening. Temperatures are expected to stay near average or rather cool over the coming days, especially in the rain and wind," he added.

PM says coalition govt crossed all turbulent waters in 15 months

Sunday is projected to be less windy, but rain and showers will continue in the north of the UK, with a risk of thunder, while further south will see a mix of sunny spells and showers.

Meanwhile, the European Space Agency announced on Thursday that Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and Poland were facing a heat wave on the continent, with the possibility of record-breaking temperatures.

