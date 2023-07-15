Saturday, July 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rain lashes Bahawalpur

Our Staff Reporter
July 15, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR   -  Heavy rain lashed Bahawalpur city and adjoining ar­eas on Friday morning, turning the weather pleasant. The rain started at around 5am on Friday morning and continued for about one hour. Roads and streets presented the look of canals and rainwater entered houses and shops in downtown areas. However, the workers of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur were seen draining out rainwater that accumulated on roads in several areas of the city. The accumulation of rainwater on roads also disrupted routine traffic.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1689308741.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023