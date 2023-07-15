Heavy rain lashes Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - Heavy rain lashed Bahawalpur city and adjoining ar­eas on Friday morning, turning the weather pleasant. The rain started at around 5am on Friday morning and continued for about one hour. Roads and streets presented the look of canals and rainwater entered houses and shops in downtown areas. However, the workers of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur were seen draining out rainwater that accumulated on roads in several areas of the city. The accumulation of rainwater on roads also disrupted routine traffic.