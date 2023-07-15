HEC urgent attestation  

According to the Oxford Dictionary, the term “urgent” refers to something that requires immediate action or attention. Bearing these definitions in mind, I opted for the urgent attestation mode when applying for document attestation. I submitted my application for urgent document attestation through the HEC portal online a month ago. However, after the initial examination process, which took over a month itself, I received an email from HEC requesting that I schedule an in-person visit for attestation. To my surprise, the earliest available time slot for document attestation is August 4th, 2023—38 days from now. This is disheartening, considering I have already waited and wasted a month during the scrutiny process.

When a candidate willingly pays an additional Rs. 3,000 for urgent attestation, along with the associated costs of travelling to a prestigious HEC office, it is expected that the documents will be attested as soon as possible. Unfortunately, this is not the reality, and all the efforts made seem to have been in vain.

Perhaps this delay is due to the high volume of applications and a shortage of available human resources. However, such negligence is jeopardising the careers of aspiring individuals seeking opportunities abroad. I implore the relevant authorities to address this issue promptly and safeguard the futures of thousands of young people who wish to contribute to the ailing economy of our country.

FAHAD RIND,

Johi.