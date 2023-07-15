Saturday, July 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Housing secretary for early completion of PHE schemes

Our Staff Reporter
July 15, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  South Punjab Housing Secretary Qaisar Saleem on Friday directed the relevant officers to complete all ongoing development schemes of Public Health En­gineering (PHE) in order to facilitate masses.

During his visit to Muzaffargarh, he reviewed the progress of the 13 ongoing development schemes.

The secretary expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and asked officers to speed up work in order to complete the development schemes at the earliest.

He said, “Around 80 percent of work of the Tayyip Erdogan water treatment plant and water supply schemes in Muzaffargarh has been completed so far.” 

He directed the officers to ensure good quality material. There would be zero tolerance in that re­gard, he added. Qaisar Saleem maintained that of­ficers involved in negligence and corruption would face stern legal action. He said that these devel­opment schemes of PHE would facilitate the local residents.

Ghana’s envoy invites Pakistani businessmen for JVs

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1689308741.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023