Housing secretary for early completion of PHE schemes

MULTAN - South Punjab Housing Secretary Qaisar Saleem on Friday directed the relevant officers to complete all ongoing development schemes of Public Health En­gineering (PHE) in order to facilitate masses.

During his visit to Muzaffargarh, he reviewed the progress of the 13 ongoing development schemes.

The secretary expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and asked officers to speed up work in order to complete the development schemes at the earliest.

He said, “Around 80 percent of work of the Tayyip Erdogan water treatment plant and water supply schemes in Muzaffargarh has been completed so far.”

He directed the officers to ensure good quality material. There would be zero tolerance in that re­gard, he added. Qaisar Saleem maintained that of­ficers involved in negligence and corruption would face stern legal action. He said that these devel­opment schemes of PHE would facilitate the local residents.