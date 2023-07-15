Human rights breaches in India

BRUSSELS - The European Parliament adopted a joint resolution on the human rights situation in India.

Following recent violent clashes in the state of Manipur, India, which since May 2023 have left at least 120 people dead, 50 000 displaced and over 1, 700 houses and 250 churches destroyed, Parliament strongly urges the Indian authorities to put in place all necessary measures to promptly halt the ethnic and religious violence and to protect all religious minorities.

The resolution notes that intolerance towards minority communities has contributed to the current violence and that there have been concerns about politically motivated, divisive policies that promote Hindu majoritarianism in the area. The Manipur state government has also shut down internet connections and severely hindered reporting by the media, while security forces have been implicated in the recent killings, something that has further increased distrust in the authorities.

MEPs call on the Indian authorities to allow independent investigations to look into the violence, to tackle impunity and to lift the internet ban. They also urge all conflicting sides to cease making inflammatory statements, re-establish trust and play an impartial role to mediate the tensions.

The Parliament reiterates its call for human rights to be integrated into all areas of the EU-India partnership, including in trade. MEPs also advocate for the EU-India Human Rights Dialogue to be reinforced and encourage the EU and its member states to systematically and publicly raise human rights concerns, notably on freedom of expression, religion and the shrinking space for civil society, with the Indian side at the highest level.

The text was approved by a show of hands.

Text in full

The European Parliament – having regard to Rules 144(5) and 132(4) of its Rules of Procedure,

A. Whereas the violent clashes that have taken place between the Meitei and Kuki ethnic communities in Manipur since 3 May 2023 have left at least 120 people dead and 50 000 displaced and have destroyed over 1 700 houses, over 250 churches and several temples and schools; whereas intolerance towards religious and belief minorities, including Christians, contributes to the violence;

B. Whereas there have been concerns about politically motivated, divisive policies promoting Hindu majoritarianism, and about an increase in activity by militant groups;

C. whereas accounts of partisan involvement by security forces in the killings have increased distrust in the authorities;

D. Whereas Manipur’s state government has imposed a curfew and issued shoot-on-sight orders to enforce it, and has shut down the internet, severely hindering information- gathering and reporting by the media and civil society groups; E. Whereas the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has appealed to India to safeguard the rights of human rights defenders, raising concerns over shrinking space for civil society;

1. Strongly urges the Indian authorities to take all necessary measures and make the utmost effort to promptly halt the ongoing ethnic and religious violence, to protect all religious minorities, such as Manipur’s Christian community, and to pre-empt any further escalation;

2. Calls on all sides to exercise restraint and urges political leaders to cease inflammatory statements, re-establish trust and play an impartial role in mediating the tensions; denounces in the strongest terms any nationalistic rhetoric; asks that those who are critical of the government’s conduct not be criminalised;

3. Encourages India’s central government and all political actors and religious leaders to take urgent steps to restore calm and ensure an inclusive dialogue involving civil society and the affected communities;

4. Calls on the authorities to allow independent investigations into the violence, to tackle impunity and to end the internet shutdown; calls on the authorities to grant unhindered access to humanitarian aid providers, international observers and journalists;

5. Calls on the central government to repeal the unlawful Armed Forces Special Powers Act in line with the recommendations of the UN Universal Periodic Review, and to abide by the UN Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials;

6. Reiterates its call for human rights to be integrated into all areas of the EU-India partnership, including trade;

7. Calls for the reinforcement of the EU-India Human Rights Dialogue; urges the VP/HR, the Commission and the Member States to systematically and publicly raise human rights concerns with India at the highest level, particularly regarding freedom of expression and religion and the shrinking space for civil society, and supports the EU Delegation in Delhi in doing so;

8. Calls for regular dialogue to be organised between the European Parliament and the Parliament of India;