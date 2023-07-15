Saturday, July 15, 2023
IHC suspends DGTO’s order regarding chambers, trade bodies elections

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 15, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court has suspended the decision of the Director General Trade Organizations (DGTO) via letter issued on 07-07-2023 and others through an order by which the chambers and trade organizations across the country were directed to submit the election schedule for the year 2023-24 by July 15.

The Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry through their lawyer Sheikh Khurram Abbas Advocate filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court stating that the petitioner was elected in October 2022 and the term of the office bearers under the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Act, 2022 was extended from one year to two years which means that the petitioners were entitled to hold their post till October 2024. The petition stated that the DGTO through a letter directed the trade organizations to hold elections under Rules 13 and 19 of the Trade Organizations Act, 2013 which is in violation of the Amendment Act. After hearing the arguments of the parties, the Islamabad High Court suspended the order of the Director General of Trade Organizations regarding holding the elections until the next hearing.

OUR STAFF REPORT

