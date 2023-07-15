Saturday, July 15, 2023
Islamabad court sends back Imran-Bushra marriage case to trial court

Toshakhana case adjourned till July 17

Our Staff Reporter
July 15, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The District and Sessions Court Is­lamabad on Friday referred back the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief’s marriage case to the trial court to re-decide its maintainability after hearing arguments of the petitioner.

In his written order, District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Azam Khan set aside the civil court’s earli­er decision of the non-maintainabil­ity of the case filed by the petitioner Muhammad Hanif. The court, in its order, stated that the petitioner had stated that the civil court had dis­missed his case on jurisdiction basis. He adopted the stance that the case could be heard at both places as the ‘Nikah’ ceremony took place in La­hore and the PTI chairman stayed in Banigala after the marriage. 

The petitioner also stated that the civil court had dismissed the peti­tion without keeping in view legal points, it added. Meanwhile, a lo­cal court on Friday adjourned hear­ing of the Toshakhana criminal case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief till July 17. 

Ghana’s envoy invites Pakistani businessmen for JVs

Additional District & Sessions Judge Hammayun Dilawar Khan heard the case lodged by the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ECP’s lawyer Saad Hassan plead­ed that senior counsel Amjad Per­vaiz could not attend the proceed­ings due to some engagements and prayed the court to adjourn the case till today. He said Amjad Pervaiz would give arguments regarding the addition of five more witnesses in the list on next date of hearing. 

The judge, however, said the court was adjourning the case till Monday as there was shifting process of the Katchehri to new building.

