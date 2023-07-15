Islamabad court sends back Imran-Bushra marriage case to trial court

ISLAMABAD - The District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Friday referred back the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief’s marriage case to the trial court to re-decide its maintainability after hearing arguments of the petitioner.
In his written order, District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Azam Khan set aside the civil court’s earlier decision of the non-maintainability of the case filed by the petitioner Muhammad Hanif. The court, in its order, stated that the petitioner had stated that the civil court had dismissed his case on jurisdiction basis. He adopted the stance that the case could be heard at both places as the ‘Nikah’ ceremony took place in Lahore and the PTI chairman stayed in Banigala after the marriage.
The petitioner also stated that the civil court had dismissed the petition without keeping in view legal points, it added. Meanwhile, a local court on Friday adjourned hearing of the Toshakhana criminal case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief till July 17.
Additional District & Sessions Judge Hammayun Dilawar Khan heard the case lodged by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
ECP’s lawyer Saad Hassan pleaded that senior counsel Amjad Pervaiz could not attend the proceedings due to some engagements and prayed the court to adjourn the case till today. He said Amjad Pervaiz would give arguments regarding the addition of five more witnesses in the list on next date of hearing.
The judge, however, said the court was adjourning the case till Monday as there was shifting process of the Katchehri to new building.