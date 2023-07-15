Saturday, July 15, 2023
Key PTI leaders booked for illegal appointments

Our Staff Reporter
July 15, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Swabi  -   Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were booked by the Anti-Corruption Establishment on Friday for allegedly making unlawful appointments in the Education Department during the party’s government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, former provincial education minister Shahram Khan Tarakai, former chief minister’s advisor on industry Abdul Karim, then MPAs Aqibullah Khan (brother of Asad Qaiser) Rangraiz Khan, and district education department officials were named in the FIR.

According to the FIR, data connected to illicit appointments in the Education Department were retrieved throughout the investigation, revealing that the government suffered a significant financial loss as a result of the illegal appointments.

