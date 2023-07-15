Lahore police seek Parvez Elahi's house arrest

Police on Saturday requested Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider to ensure former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi’s house arrest.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana requested the DC in a letter on the grounds that Elahi could become a source of distorting public order.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) prohibited the authorities from arresting Elahi in any undisclosed case.

The court, while giving a verdict, ordered police and the Anti-Corruption Establishment not to arrest the suspect in any undisclosed case against him.

Justice Amjad Rafique passed the order in a case seeking details of cases against the former chief minister.

On Tuesday, a banking court granted bail to Elahi in the money-laundering case. The court ordered Elahi to submit bonds worth Rs500,000.