LEAs conduct combing operation in Ittehad Town  

KARACHI - The district Keamari Police and Pakistan Rangers Sindh conducted a joint search and combing operation in Qaimkhani Colony and Nawab Colony areas of Ittehad Town. According to a spokesman for district Keamari Police on Friday, the operation, which was conducted late Thursday evening, continued for three hours.

During the operation, three suspects were taken into custody while biometric verification of more than 200 persons was done. The agencies searched about 130 houses, godowns, shops and other places. All the entry and exit points of area were cordoned off during the operation. A heavy contingent of police and Rangers participated in the operation.