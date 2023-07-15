Saturday, July 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LG by-poll on vacant seats on Aug 27 in KP

Agencies
July 15, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  The provincial Election Commission announced on Friday that the local government by-poll for vacant seats in various categories in Village and Neighborhood Councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take place on August 27. Public notices have already been issued by the Returning Officers.

According to the office of the provincial Elections Commissioner, candidates can submit their nomination papers from July 17 to July 19. The list of candidates who have submitted nomination papers will be released on July 20, and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted from July 21 to 24.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of papers can be filed from July 25 to July 26, and decisions on these appeals will be made by August 1. The revised list of candidates will be made public on August 2, and candidates will have the option to withdraw their nomination papers until August 3. The final list of candidates will be issued on August 4, and election symbols will be allotted on the same day.

Ghana’s envoy invites Pakistani businessmen for JVs

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1689308741.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023