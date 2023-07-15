LG by-poll on vacant seats on Aug 27 in KP

PESHAWAR - The provincial Election Commission announced on Friday that the local government by-poll for vacant seats in various categories in Village and Neighborhood Councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take place on August 27. Public notices have already been issued by the Returning Officers.

According to the office of the provincial Elections Commissioner, candidates can submit their nomination papers from July 17 to July 19. The list of candidates who have submitted nomination papers will be released on July 20, and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted from July 21 to 24.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of papers can be filed from July 25 to July 26, and decisions on these appeals will be made by August 1. The revised list of candidates will be made public on August 2, and candidates will have the option to withdraw their nomination papers until August 3. The final list of candidates will be issued on August 4, and election symbols will be allotted on the same day.