LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases

LAHORE - The La­hore High Court (LHC) on Fri­day stopped authorities from arresting former chief minis­ter Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases. Jus­tice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq passed the orders on a peti­tion filed by Parvez Elahi seek­ing details of cases registered against him. Parvez Elahi had sought details of cases regis­tered against him through the petition. Meanwhile, the court also granted protective bail to Parvez Elahi in a case regis­tered by Ghalib Market police under Anti-Terrorism Act. The court directed Parvez Elahi to approach related court.