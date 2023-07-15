Saturday, July 15, 2023
LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases

Agencies
July 15, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The La­hore High Court (LHC) on Fri­day stopped authorities from arresting former chief minis­ter Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases. Jus­tice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq passed the orders on a peti­tion filed by Parvez Elahi seek­ing details of cases registered against him. Parvez Elahi had sought details of cases regis­tered against him through the petition. Meanwhile, the court also granted protective bail to Parvez Elahi in a case regis­tered by Ghalib Market police under Anti-Terrorism Act. The court directed Parvez Elahi to approach related court.

Agencies

