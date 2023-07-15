LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped authorities from arresting former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases. Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq passed the orders on a petition filed by Parvez Elahi seeking details of cases registered against him. Parvez Elahi had sought details of cases registered against him through the petition. Meanwhile, the court also granted protective bail to Parvez Elahi in a case registered by Ghalib Market police under Anti-Terrorism Act. The court directed Parvez Elahi to approach related court.