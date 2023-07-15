LHC stops authorities from coercive measures against Imran

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped authorities from taking coercive measures against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in cases, wherein he was not nominated, till the next date of hearing, July 21.

Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq passed the or­ders on a petition filed by the PTI chairman for clubbing all cases against him. During the pro­ceedings, a law officer requested court to grant some time as concerned law officer was not available. The court was further apprised that reports about cases were being prepared by re­spective agencies. At this, the court adjourned further hearing till July 21.