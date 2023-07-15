Loan Shark Apps

The Cybercrime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated investigation against loan giving mobile applications after an unemployed man committed suicide due to failing to repay interest on a loan he had borrowed from an app. Loan sharks have existed in Pakistan for a while, but they pose an even more serious threat in the digital sphere that lacks regulation and allows access to a wider audience that can fall victim to such schemes.

Reports reveal that the man was under pressure to pay the interest and loan amount as he was being threatened and blackmailed by personnel of the online loan app. The loan was offered without a markup, but the conditions included penalties and the amount soon ballooned to Rs70,000. This forced him to take another loan, from a different app, and he ended in a debt trap with the amount owed reaching Rs 1 million.

An investigation has been initiated as the FIA team has taken the mobile phone of the victim in its possession to review his correspondence with the digital lender. Further, the team also obtained details of the representatives of the online loan apps, and also conducted raids on two offices of the loan app in G-8 sector, sealed the offices and confiscated laptops and other material.

It is also good to see that the Security Exchange Commission has been included in this investigation to solicit further details about the company, and that the online advertisements of the app have been blocked. The authorities have promised that effective strategies will be adopted in collaboration with stakeholders to prevent such incidents in future. This is all well and good, and while there are avenues such as the cybercrime portal to report such incidents, the focus should be on ensuring that such predatory apps are not allowed to operate in the digital ecosystem. For this, we will need a proactive approach rather than a reactive one.