Man kills father, wife in Khyber

Khyber - A man has been arrested for fatally shooting his father and wife in Lala Cheena village of Ali Masjid in the Jamrud sub-division of Khyber district on Friday.

According to an official from the Ali Masjid police, the suspect, identified as Arman Shah, opened fire indiscriminately at his father, Sher Badshah, and his wife inside their home, causing critical injuries.

The injured individuals were immediately taken to the nearest health centre for medical assistance, but unfortunately, both of them passed away before reaching the hospital, as reported by the locals. Upon receiving the information, local police officials swiftly arrived at the scene, apprehended the perpetrator, and placed him under arrest for further investigation.