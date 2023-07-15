Mengniu partners with FIFA as Official Sponsor of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Mengniu Group and FIFA announced on Friday their collaboration as Mengniu becomes an Official Sponsor of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

This marks Mengniu's third partnership with FIFA, following its role as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2018™ and 2022. By reaffirming its commitment to global sporting events, Mengniu aims to extend its brand philosophy to football enthusiasts worldwide.

Scheduled to take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 has already sold over one million tickets, making it poised to be the most successful stand-alone women's sports event in history. Leveraging the tournament's offline venues and FIFA's online platforms, Mengniu plans to launch a range of branding and promotional activities.

Romy Gai, FIFA's Chief Business Officer, expressed excitement about the renewed partnership, saying, "We welcome Mengniu Group as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Our past collaborations during the FIFA World Cups have fostered a strong connection based on shared values. We look forward to working with Mengniu to deliver a spectacular football spectacle when the FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off later this month."

Jeffrey LU, CEO and Executive Director of Mengniu Group, highlighted the significance of the ongoing cooperation with FIFA, stating, "Our continued successful collaboration with FIFA underscores the high regard that FIFA has for Mengniu's brand and product quality.

“With our mission to provide a little bit of nutrition to every life, Mengniu strives to offer consumers both on and off the field a nutritious and delightful experience. We hope to join forces with FIFA in encouraging more people to engage with and love football, finding health and happiness through the beautiful game."

In addition to its sponsorship of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, Mengniu will also support the Chinese women's football team as the Official Partner of the CFA Team China, further contributing to the development of women's football in China.