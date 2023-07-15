Minister listens to public issues at open court

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Parliamen­tary Affairs and In-charge Prime Minister’s Public Affairs & Griev­ances Wing Murtaza Javed Abba­si said on Friday the incumbent government was committed to resolving public issues on prior­ity basis as swift measures were being taken in that regard.

He was addressing a khuli kutchehry (open court) held at the Civil Secretariat here. Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider and other officials con­cerned were also present. The minister listened to people’s problems and issued on-the-spot directions to address complaints promptly and sub­mit a report within six days.

A complainant, Muhammad Sultan, informed the minister about his daughter, who was a domestic worker and had been in illegal custody of her employ­er. He alleged that his daughter was being tortured, and also not being paid wages for the last three years. The minister direct­ed the police to investigate the matter. A police team visited the house where the girl was be­ing employed and asked the af­fected girl about her grievances. Murtaza Javed directed an ad­ditional secretary in-charge to ensure impartial investigation into the matter.

He directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take strict action against land-grab­bers and those involved in the business of illegal loans and exploiting people. He ordered to form a committee to initiate action against the mafia.

The minister said the pro­cess of filing complaints should be made easy and facil­ity of lodging complaints via whastapp should be ensured if anyone was not able to submit complaints in writing. The fed­eral minister directed DC Rafia Haider to listen to the public problems personally to resolve them on priority. The minister also listened to problems of people related to Lahore Elec­tric Supply Company.