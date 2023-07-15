Saturday, July 15, 2023
Minister of State visits PMAS-AAUR

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 15, 2023
RAWALPINDI - Minister of State Ms Romina Khursheed Alam has said that agriculture constitutes the largest sector of the economy and the present government is focusing on developing the agriculture sector on modern lines not only to improve the livelihoods of small farmers but also to enhance its contribution in the national economy.

She stated this while addressing the ceremony of China Fellowship 2023 held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on Friday. The ceremony was organized by PMAS-AAUR in collaboration with CPEC-Agriculture Cooperation Center (CPEC-ACC) and Asian Institute of Eco Civilization Research and Development (AIECRD).

On the occasion, Chairman AIECRD, Mr. Zahid Latif, Mr Shakeel Ramy CEO, AIECRD, PMAS-AAUR Prof. Abdul Saboor Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Deans, Directors, Faculty Members, management staff and students were also present.

She emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between the two friendly nations and said that it is the need of the hour that we should make more use of this friendship by enhancing and strengthening cooperation to overcome our issues. Talking about the importance of the fellowship, she said that it will be helpful to Pakistani students to study all the fields of China, which has led to progress in all its fields. It will not only help them to brighten their future but also contribute to the country’s development, she added.

Chairman AIECRD, Mr. Zahid latif Khan highlighted the importance of bilateral relationship between the neighboring countries for the development of nation. Mr Shakeel Ramy CEO, AIECRD brief the audience about the importance of this fellowship and told that despite the brotherly relationship and goodwill there is little understanding of China among the people.

 Lack of understanding arises due to no formal mediums to teach China’s governance, diplomacy, security, environment and social model, which is developed on the principles of Confucius, Taoism, and Chairman Mao’s thoughts

Prof. Abdul Saboor Dean Faculty of Social Sciences during his welcoming note appreciated that activities of organizers to conduct such fellowship which is good platform for learning about Chinese culture and progress for young students

At the end, Prof. Dr. Azam Khan, Director CPEC-Agriculture Center informed about the selection process of this fellowship and advised the students to give full devotion in learning. He also thanks dean, directors and media personnel for sparing their time to make this event successful.

