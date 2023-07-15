MQM delegation to meet PM on delimitation of constituencies

ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Qaumi Movement [MQM-P] delegation will soon hold a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the matter of delimitation of constituencies. MQM-P, an important coalition partner of the present government, had raised objections over the digital population census conducted. The matter of delimitation of constituencies is also pending in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The MQM-P wants speedy delimitation process so that the upcoming general elections be held on new delimitation, sources in MQM-P shared with this newspaper. The Election Commission of Pakistan has recently clarified that it had not finalized to hold the upcoming general polls on Population Census 2017. However, some media reports suggest that the government might not be able to hold the next elections based on recently conducted digital population census. It may be noted here that the MQM-P a couple of month before had threatened the government that if there were errors in the statistics of the ongoing 7th Population.