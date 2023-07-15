MQM delegation to meet PM on delimitation of constituencies

ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment [MQM-P] del­egation will soon hold a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the matter of de­limitation of constituen­cies. MQM-P, an impor­tant coalition partner of the present government, had raised objections over the digital popula­tion census conducted. The matter of delimita­tion of constituencies is also pending in the Elec­tion Commission of Paki­stan (ECP). The MQM-P wants speedy delimita­tion process so that the upcoming general elec­tions be held on new delimitation, sources in MQM-P shared with this newspaper. The Election Commission of Pakistan has recently clarified that it had not finalized to hold the up­coming general polls on Population Census 2017. However, some media reports suggest that the government might not be able to hold the next elections based on re­cently conducted digital population census. It may be noted here that the MQM-P a couple of month before had threat­ened the government that if there were errors in the statistics of the on­going 7th Population.