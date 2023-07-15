Saturday, July 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

MQM delegation to meet PM on delimitation of constituencies

MQM delegation to meet PM on delimitation of constituencies
Our Staff Reporter
July 15, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment [MQM-P] del­egation will soon hold a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the matter of de­limitation of constituen­cies. MQM-P, an impor­tant coalition partner of the present government, had raised objections over the digital popula­tion census conducted. The matter of delimita­tion of constituencies is also pending in the Elec­tion Commission of Paki­stan (ECP). The MQM-P wants speedy delimita­tion process so that the upcoming general elec­tions be held on new delimitation, sources in MQM-P shared with this newspaper. The Election Commission of Pakistan has recently clarified that it had not finalized to hold the up­coming general polls on Population Census 2017. However, some media reports suggest that the government might not be able to hold the next elections based on re­cently conducted digital population census. It may be noted here that the MQM-P a couple of month before had threat­ened the government that if there were errors in the statistics of the on­going 7th Population.

Ghana’s envoy invites Pakistani businessmen for JVs

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1689308741.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023