Saturday, July 15, 2023
NAB bids farewell to Director (Media) Kashif Zaman

Our Staff Reporter
July 15, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Chairman NAB Lt-Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed and senior officers of NAB HQs bade farewell to Director (Me­dia) Kashif Zaman on Friday. Kashif Zaman, a BS-20 officer of the Information Group, served as Director (Media) at NAB HQs and was also the designated spokesperson and public information officer of NAB.

The NAB chairman praised the performance of Kashif Zaman and wished him success in his future endeavours. Kashif Zaman will represent Pakistan as Deputy Secretary General, Economic Cooperation Organization at Tehran and will be joining his assignment soon.

Our Staff Reporter

