Nepra allows Rs1.44 per unit hike in power tariff for KE consumers

ISLAMABAD-National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has allowed an increase of Rs 1.4465 per unit in power tariff for the K-Electric consumers on account of fuel charges adjustment for the month of May. In its petition submitted to NEPRA, KE had sought a hike of Rs1.495 per unit in tariff on account of monthly fuel charges adjustments (FCA) for May 2023. The impact of the requested increase by KE was over Rs3 billion (including GST).

However, after detail scrutiny of the data submitted by NEPRA, the regulator has allowed a hike of Rs 1.4465/unit which will have an impact of Rs 2.69 billion, prior the application of GST. With GST of 18 percent, the end consumers will pay over Rs 3 billion. In its decision, NEPRA said that regarding cost of energy purchased from CPPA-G during the current month, K-Electric has used the rate of Rs.9.8817/kWh, however, the Authority’s approved fuel cost component in the matter of XWDISCOs for the current month is Rs.9.7724/kWh. In view thereof, while working out the instant FCA of K-Electric, rate approved by the Authority for XWDISCOS for the month under review has been incorporated for the energy purchased by K-Electric from CPPA-G during the month. This has resulted in decrease in total fuel cost by around Rs.86.41 million.

KE has requested that since the billing cycle for KE has started before the issuance of the instant FCA decision, it may be allowed to recover the FCA of May 2023, for bills of July 2023 already issued, in the month of August 2023. The same has been considered by Authority and accordingly, KE is allowed to recover the FCA of May 2023 in August 2023 for such consumers whose bills have been issued before the notification of the instant decision. The increase shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers. K-Electric shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of May 2023, in the billing month of July 2023.