Nepra hikes base power tariff by Rs 4.96/unit

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has allowed the federal government to authorise an increase of Rs 4.96/unit (or 20pc) in base electricity tariff, taking the national average electricity rate to Rs 29.78/unit.
The revised national average tariff for the FY 2023-24 has been determined as Rs 29.78/unit, which is Rs 4.96/unit higher than the previously determined national average tariff of Rs 24.82/unit, said Nepra spokesman here Friday.
However, after the application of General Sales Tax at the rate of 18 percent, the national average tariff per unit will reach to Rs 35.14/unit.
This is the second increase in base tariff during the PDM government and with the recent hike of Rs 4.96/unit, the overall raise in base rate during incumbent regime has reached 76.11 percent. Increase of one rupee per unit in base tariff will have an additional impact of Rs100 billion per year on the power consumers. The hike of Rs 4.96/unit will have an additional impact of Rs 585 billion per year (base tariff + GST) on the power consumers of the country.
It is worth mentioning here that for FY 2022-23, the government has increased national average base tariff by 47pc to Rs 24.82/unit from the earlier Rs 16.91/unit in three phases.
The regulator said that Nepra determines different consumer-end tariffs for each distribution company (XWDISCO), owing to their different revenue requirements and allowed different levels of T&D losses. The determined tariffs are intimated to the federal government to file uniform tariff application. The uniform tariff so determined by Nepra after incorporating the amount of subsidy/ surcharges as intimated by the government of Pakistan, is notified by the GOP to be charged from the consumers. MEPCO, GEPCO, HESCO, SEPCO, QESCO, PESCO & TESCO filed an Adjustment/indexation request under multi-year tariff regime for FY 2023-24. Similarly, IESCO, LESCO & FESCO filed multi-year tariff petitions for FY 2023-24 to FY 2027-28, and also requested an interim tariff for FY 2023-24.
The Authority, has accordingly, determined the consumer-end tariff for FY 2023-24.
The increase of Rs 4.96/unit is mainly due to overall low sales growth, rupee devaluation, high inflation, exorbitant interest rates and addition of new capacities etc.
Total revenue requirement of XWDISCOs is projected as Rs 3,281 billion with projected sales of 110,165 GWh for FY 2023-24.
Nepra said that any relief of decrease in tariff will be directly transferred to the consumers in future, in case of appreciation of rupee, decrease in inflation and interest rates etc.
The federal government will decide whether to pass on the increase to the consumers in one go or in phases. Since the government will decide how much to burden various categories of the consumers, therefore it is expected that for the consumers with higher consumption, the per unit cost will increase to around Rs 50/unit.
The increase in base tariff will also enhance the losses of the DISCOs, which will go over Rs 500 billion per year.