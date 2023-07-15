Nepra hikes base power tariff by Rs 4.96/unit

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has allowed the federal government to authorise an increase of Rs 4.96/unit (or 20pc) in base electricity tariff, taking the na­tional average electricity rate to Rs 29.78/unit.

The revised national average tariff for the FY 2023-24 has been determined as Rs 29.78/unit, which is Rs 4.96/unit higher than the previously de­termined national average tar­iff of Rs 24.82/unit, said Nepra spokesman here Friday.

However, after the applica­tion of General Sales Tax at the rate of 18 percent, the nation­al average tariff per unit will reach to Rs 35.14/unit.

This is the second increase in base tariff during the PDM gov­ernment and with the recent hike of Rs 4.96/unit, the over­all raise in base rate during in­cumbent regime has reached 76.11 percent. Increase of one rupee per unit in base tar­iff will have an additional im­pact of Rs100 billion per year on the power consumers. The hike of Rs 4.96/unit will have an additional impact of Rs 585 billion per year (base tariff + GST) on the power consumers of the country.

It is worth mentioning here that for FY 2022-23, the gov­ernment has increased nation­al average base tariff by 47pc to Rs 24.82/unit from the ear­lier Rs 16.91/unit in three phases.

The regulator said that Nepra determines different consum­er-end tariffs for each distri­bution company (XWDISCO), owing to their different reve­nue requirements and allowed different levels of T&D loss­es. The determined tariffs are intimated to the federal gov­ernment to file uniform tariff application. The uniform tar­iff so determined by Nepra af­ter incorporating the amount of subsidy/ surcharges as in­timated by the government of Pakistan, is notified by the GOP to be charged from the consumers. MEPCO, GEPCO, HESCO, SEPCO, QESCO, PESCO & TESCO filed an Adjustment/indexation request under multi-year tariff regime for FY 2023-24. Similarly, IESCO, LE­SCO & FESCO filed multi-year tariff petitions for FY 2023-24 to FY 2027-28, and also re­quested an interim tariff for FY 2023-24.

The Authority, has accord­ingly, determined the consum­er-end tariff for FY 2023-24.

The increase of Rs 4.96/unit is mainly due to overall low sales growth, rupee devalua­tion, high inflation, exorbitant interest rates and addition of new capacities etc.

Total revenue requirement of XWDISCOs is projected as Rs 3,281 billion with project­ed sales of 110,165 GWh for FY 2023-24.

Nepra said that any relief of decrease in tariff will be direct­ly transferred to the consum­ers in future, in case of appre­ciation of rupee, decrease in inflation and interest rates etc.

The federal government will decide whether to pass on the increase to the consumers in one go or in phases. Since the government will decide how much to burden various cate­gories of the consumers, there­fore it is expected that for the consumers with higher con­sumption, the per unit cost will increase to around Rs 50/unit.

The increase in base tariff will also enhance the losses of the DISCOs, which will go over Rs 500 billion per year.