Nine matches decided in 4th Gatorade Trophy 3x3 U21 Basketball

LAHORE - Total nine matches were decided on the opening day of the 4th Gatorade Trophy 3x3 U21 Basketball Tournament being held under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon at Arambagh Basketball Court.

The tournament is being played on league basis. In the first match, Arambagh Club beat Quaid-e-Azam Rangers School Red 9-5 while CCG beat Quaid-e-Azam Rangers Red 8-0, Arambagh Club beat CCG Club 9-7, Jump Shoot Club beat Quaid-e-Azam Rangers School Green 5-4, Iqra Club Blue beat CCG Club 8-5, Trot Club beat Quaid-e-Azam School Green 7-5, Iqra Blues beat Quaid-e-Azam School Red 6-2, Jump Shoot Club beat Focus Trot Club 7-3 and Arambagh Club beat Iqra Blue 15-6 in the last match of the day.

In these matches, Ali Asad, Ahmed Ali, Ayan Ali, Ali Malik, Manan, Hur Muhammad, Zain Khan, Aun Zaidi, Nabil Ahmed, Daniyal Khan Marwat, Hasnain Khan, Rao Abdul and Shehryar performed well. The match officials were Amir Sharif, Zahid Malik and Rajkumar Lakhwani (referees) and Naeem Ahmed, Zulfiqar Abbas and Usman Khan (technical officials). KBBA President Ghulam Mohammad Khan, M Yaqub, Shariful Hasan and others were also present during the matches.