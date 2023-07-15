Our Forces – Our Pride

The British Raj in India left a lasting impact on the subcontinent. The system of governance established by the British Empire continues to shape Pakistan’s present-day challenges. However, it is, by all merits, unfair to attribute all of Pakistan’s woes solely to a predatory colonial legacy. To truly understand the complexities of the nation’s predicament, one must delve deeper.

Unlike the conquest of the Americas, where indigenous tribes found themselves outgunned and outmatched, India presented a significantly different challenge to the colonial powers. Being home to ancient empires and states, the Indian princes fought with cannon and horseback. Decades of trading had made them familiar with the traditions and diseases brought by the European ships. With this, the British quickly realized that the same formula they used elsewhere could not be applied in India. They understood that cooperation with the local leaders was essential for any progress to be made. As a result, the British Crown established a colonial system that operated in conjunction with the local elite rather than seeking to eliminate them.

It is important to acknowledge that the initial motives of the English colonial government were not centered around exploitation and oppression, but rather focused on extraction and efficiency. Despite its imperfections, the English left behind a governance system that, given the circumstances, functioned relatively well. This system even offered opportunities for local participation in administration, which stood in stark contrast to the experiences of minority communities in the USA and was an even further cry from the apartheid era in South Africa, where not only administrative privileges but also civil rights were denied.

Despite the British Empire’s clear objective of efficiently extracting resources from India, Pakistan has struggled to capitalize on its abundant natural and human resources, falling short even when compared to colonial standards. The country’s inadequacies are evident in various aspects, such as the absence of robust railway and transportation systems, a deteriorating infrastructure, and limited development programs, all of which would have been integral for any colonial empire.

These shortcomings highlight Pakistan’s failure to fulfill the requirements of a successful colonial state, which historically aimed for self-sufficiency and economic stability, ensuring their status as assets rather than burdens on the crown. Instead, Pakistan finds itself heavily reliant on imports, a situation that would have been perceived as disastrous for any colonial power. The colonial legacy undoubtedly plays a role in Pakistan’s challenges, exacerbating economic and political instability.

Given the context, it is pertinent to question the extent to which the colonial system is accountable for Pakistan’s current challenges. While the British Raj has undeniably played a significant role in shaping our nation, it is important to acknowledge that Pakistan’s failures extend beyond the scope of colonial governance. One need only glance at neighboring India with its staggering GDP of 3.2 trillion dollars to be reminded of our own shortcomings. Thus, the issue at hand remains not only about inheriting a flawed system, but also about our failure to build upon it and explore alternative pathways for progress.

To understand the real problem plaguing Pakistan, we must look beyond the colonial legacy. Numerous factors contribute to the country’s current state, including political instability, corruption, weak institutions, and a lack of long-term strategic planning. These issues cannot be solely attributed to the colonial period but are a result of both historical and contemporary failures.

The grim reality is, considering the country’s current prospects, there’s an argument to be made that if Pakistan were to fully embrace its historical tradition and adopt a colonial-style government akin to the British Raj, it would see significant development in various economic aspects. We can however do better. For Pakistan to effectively move forward, it must confront its internal hurdles head-on. This requires substantial restructuring of education and infrastructure and a commitment to good governance. Simply attributing Pakistan’s struggles solely to the colonial legacy would be counterproductive, as it fails to acknowledge the harsh reality that the country’s situation has arguably further deteriorated since that era.

Pakistan’s history is undeniably intertwined with the legacy of the British Raj. However, the destiny of the nation ultimately rests in its own hands. It is crucial for us to recognize the diverse array of challenges Pakistan faces and transcend our tendency to constantly rationalize and justify our problems without actively seeking solutions. Looking back, history will not see Pakistan as the first country which endured a colonial aftermath. We should make sure, however, that it does not become the first nation to succumb to it.