Saturday, July 15, 2023
Overseas Pakistanis playing key role in socio-economic development of country: Alvi

APP
July 15, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said the overseas Pakistanis were playing important role in socio-economic development of the country. 

In a meeting with the delegation of Overseas Pakistanis led by Dr Nasr Shahid here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said the overseas Pakistanis were working to promote the better image of their country in the respective host countries. 

He said the country was passing through economic challenges that needed to be resolved by collective efforts. 

President Alvi said besides working for their own country, the overseas Pakistanis were also playing role in development of the host countries. 

He urged them to put more efforts for economic development of Pakistan.

